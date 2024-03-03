Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $123,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $163.09. 10,405,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

