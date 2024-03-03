Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $161,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,739,927. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

