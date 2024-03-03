Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 5,615 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $120,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $12.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,578. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.33.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

