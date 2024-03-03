ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in February

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.6 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $24.50 on Friday. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

