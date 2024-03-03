AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Lifted by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 20.8% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of AerCap worth $180,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of AER traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,036. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

