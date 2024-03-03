AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 2,324,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

