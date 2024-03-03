AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,441. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

