AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,060,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,058,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 billion, a PE ratio of 906.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

