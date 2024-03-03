Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Hits $286.93

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $286.93 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00140044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019629 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

