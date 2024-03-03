Alerus Financial NA Has $16.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 45.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,459,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

