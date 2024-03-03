Alerus Financial NA Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

