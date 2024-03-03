Alerus Financial NA Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $293.70. 2,314,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,055. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $294.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,531. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

