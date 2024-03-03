Alerus Financial NA Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,314,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,496,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592,085 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 103.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $315,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $504.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock valued at $475,443,739 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.