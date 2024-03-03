Alerus Financial NA Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388,756. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.