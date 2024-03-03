Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

