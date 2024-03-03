Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,948. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

