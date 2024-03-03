Alkeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.93. 2,968,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.56 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

