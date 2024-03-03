Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $331.93 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 0.6% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Baidu worth $331,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

