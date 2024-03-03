Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 43,798 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $283.16. 3,955,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,538. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $286.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.