AlloVir (ALVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 341,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,661. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

