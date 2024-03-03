AlloVir (ALVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 4th.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 341,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,661. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity at AlloVir
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALVR
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.