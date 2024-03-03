Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.16

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $164.86 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

