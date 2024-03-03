Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

C stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,922,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,776. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.