Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 288,280 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,565,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

