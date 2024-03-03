Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lessened its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,579,723 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises approximately 0.9% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amarin

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

