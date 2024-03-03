American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Boosted by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,235 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 9.0% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,363. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

