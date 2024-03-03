Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120.45 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Ankr has a market cap of $410.77 million and $120.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016523 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00020156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,760.13 or 1.00002063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00170577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008661 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03963465 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $59,287,195.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

