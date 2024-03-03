Ardor Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $118.48 million and $49.21 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.