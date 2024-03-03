Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Announces Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 51,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Ashford alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.