ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

ATI Trading Up 0.1 %

ATI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.21. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

