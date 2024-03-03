Avalanche Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.70 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.71 or 0.00067330 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.11 billion and $589.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,938,606 coins and its circulating supply is 377,248,966 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

