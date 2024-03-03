Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of DFRYF remained flat at $40.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Avolta has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.