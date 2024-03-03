Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
Shares of DFRYF remained flat at $40.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Avolta has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.87.
About Avolta
