B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

