Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
