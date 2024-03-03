Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

