Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock remained flat at C$43.05 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.19. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$33.27 and a 12-month high of C$43.52.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

