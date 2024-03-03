Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock remained flat at C$43.05 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.19. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$33.27 and a 12-month high of C$43.52.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
