BarnBridge 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.11 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 15% against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00006579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a market cap of $39.99 million and $9.11 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,665,622 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

