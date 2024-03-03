Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF traded down $38.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,411.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,576.49. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,175.10.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.