Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of BYCBF traded down $38.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,411.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,576.49. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,175.10.
About Barry Callebaut
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.