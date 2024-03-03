BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.02. 190,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

