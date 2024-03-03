Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Beldex has a market cap of $253.00 million and $3.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.60 or 0.05479747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,574,970 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,514,970 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

