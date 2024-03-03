Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Bénéteau stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.