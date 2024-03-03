Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bespoke Extracts Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of Bespoke Extracts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Bespoke Extracts has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
