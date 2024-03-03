Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Trading Down 0.1 %
BTRCF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.78. 61,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,680. Better Collective A/S has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.
About Better Collective A/S
