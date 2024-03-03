BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $62,837.72

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $62,837.72 or 1.00017068 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $780.37 million and approximately $901,904.73 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00016395 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00020408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00169068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,007.12680865 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $882,562.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

