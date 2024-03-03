Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $112,529.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00143517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018962 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

