Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.64 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,241.78 billion and approximately $25.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $63,214.14 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00740850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00172897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00047947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,643,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

