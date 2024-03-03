Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.64 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,241.78 billion and approximately $25.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $63,214.14 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00740850 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00172897 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00047947 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,643,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
