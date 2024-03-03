Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $109.27 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $375.74 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.27 or 0.00174236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,715.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00048557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,650,912 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.