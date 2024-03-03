BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stake Lessened by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 438,254 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 167,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

