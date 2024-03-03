B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.5 %

BMRRY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8152 per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

