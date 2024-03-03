Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 851,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Bombardier Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,674. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.
Bombardier Company Profile
