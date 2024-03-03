Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Boxlight stock remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

