Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 2,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.